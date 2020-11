https://www.oann.com/michigan-board-of-state-canvassers-certifies-results-of-november-3-u-s-presidential-election-for-democrat-biden/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=michigan-board-of-state-canvassers-certifies-results-of-november-3-u-s-presidential-election-for-democrat-biden

FILE PHOTO: Votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

November 23, 2020

DETROIT (Reuters) – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election that showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state.

The board passed the motion in a meeting that was broadcast virtually.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese)

