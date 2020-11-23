https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527253-michigan-county-board-approves-resolution-to-support-impeaching-gov

A county in northern Michigan approved a resolution Friday to support the impeachment of Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen WhitmerOvernight Health Care: Trump announces two moves aimed at lowering drug prices | Sturgis rally blamed for COVID-19 spread in Minnesota | Stanford faculty condemn Scott Atlas Stanford faculty condemn Scott Atlas for ‘view of COVID-19 that contradicts medical science’ Wife of Detroit Lions quarterback apologizes for calling Michigan ‘dictatorship’ after new coronavirus measures MORE (D).

MLive.com reported that the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 on a resolution backing calls for Whitmer’s impeachment. The measure will now be sent to the Michigan legislature for consideration.

County Commissioner David Comai blamed what he called Whitmer’s “unconstitutional executive orders” for Kalkaska’s economic crisis. Many conservatives have expressed outrage at actions Whitmer has taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top GOP legislators have indicated they do not support efforts to impeach Whitmer, The Detroit News reported.

“We’re not the party that impeaches someone because we’re upset with policies that they’ve enacted,” said state House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R). “I thought it was shameful what the Democrats did to President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE last year, and I would assume that any attempt by Republicans right now, with the current set of facts that we have to impeach the governor, would be on the same level.”

Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock (R) last week said he and a “growing list of Michigan Legislators” planned to begin proceedings to impeach Whitmer. Maddock claimed that Whitmer had “ignored court orders. Violated our Constitutional rights. Completely ignored due process and the legislature. Weaponized contract tracing databases to aid democrat campaigns,” when listing the reasons he believed she should be impeached.

Whitmer’s press secretary, Tiffany Brown, responded by saying, “Governor Whitmer doesn’t have any time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science, and don’t have a plan to fight this virus. Right now, she is focused on saving lives.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

