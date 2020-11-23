https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/23/msnbc-producer-questions-why-president-trump-golfed-while-don-jr-recovers-from-his-asymptomatic-case-of-covid-19/

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin questioned why President Trump golfed over the weekend while his son, Don Jr, is recovering from Covid-19:

Why is Trump at his golf club when his son was just diagnosed with COVID? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 22, 2020

Well, for starters, Don Jr. is what’s known technically as an “adult”:

His son is 42. — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) November 22, 2020

And two, HE DOESN’T HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS:

Donald Trump Jr. says he is ‘totally asymptomatic’ despite COVID-19 diagnosis https://t.co/Jp2xY0Gmrv pic.twitter.com/hwSN1XOeC3 — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2020

Hopefully, the left and right can come together and dunk on this take. It’s the unity we need:

What’s he gonna do? Hold his hand and feed him soup? This is Donald Trump https://t.co/f1hAliKOyB — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 22, 2020

Right? What would Dr. Fauci say about this:

are you implying people should go visit their family members who have covid? — MJ (@morganisawizard) November 22, 2020

Evergreen:

Every day I am amazed at how dumb Kyle Griffin is https://t.co/r3etdZ5Ynu — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 22, 2020

And it’s not like there aren’t other things he could tweet about. Sheesh:

Somehow in the midst of Trump’s absolute worst period ever, Kyle still manages to tweet dumb irrelevant complaints. Remarkable. https://t.co/lBUEXS4ww6 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 22, 2020

***

