RUSH: Grab audio sound bite number 3. We had a call on this program last Friday that apparently just took a lot of this country by storm. This caller was in the last hour — wait a minute. There were two — the first hour. This is the first hour caller. There was another one in the third hour that was along the same lines. The first hour caller literally broke down in tears. He was distressed beyond his ability to express it. And that call has been tweeted, reproduced.
I mean, I woke up Saturday morning and logged on the computer. I had people out the wazoo telling me that that call had taken the country by storm. And I figured that had to be the case because that caller is being smeared now by MSNBC as a member of a cult. So this past weekend and this morning we have a montage of Steven Hassan, former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi, Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Joe Scarborough, all on MSNBC talking about the caller. His name is William in Ashburn, Virginia. It happened on Friday.
HASSAN: The right-wing authoritarian cults that are part of the cult of Trump is what’s driving the mess that we’re in right now.
FIGLIUZZI: If you apply kind of a cult-like assessment to this, the cult continues because the leader continues in an amplified way.
HAYES: I feel a profound sense of empathy for that man. Really, really smart people, sophisticated people, end up in cults.
REID: Another Trump voter broke down, declaring his fealty to Trump in a teary call to Rush Limbaugh. They will die for him.
SCARBOROUGH: People calling in to Rush Limbaugh, saying they’re ready to die for Donald Trump. Really? Is this Jonestown?
RUSH: This, again, it shows the left in this country literally has made no effort to understand the 73 million of you who voted for Trump. They have no desire to understand you. All they want to do really is ignore you and hope you’ll go away. They really just want to find a way to dispatch you. They want to find way to make you not even here, make you irrelevant.
They don’t want you to become a participating part of the American political system. They just want to laugh at you, impugn you, put you down, even when you are suffering and when you are in pain. And again, these are the people who claim to have all the compassion. These are the people who claim to have all the touchy-feely awareness. They’re the people that understand.
They’re the people that you can trust your feelings to because they will never disabuse you. Yet here they are laughing at this poor guy and making fun of him. I remember the call. The guy did break down in tears over how distraught he was over a combination of things. He didn’t believe the election outcome and was a little afraid nothing was gonna be able to be done about it.
RUSH: Peter in Middleburg, Virginia. Welcome, sir. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Good afternoon, Rush. Mega dittos. Mega prayers to you, sir.
RUSH: Thank you very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: First-time caller.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: I think some of the negativity that you’re hearing is just that people are scared. Trump supporters are scared with this Trump Accountability Project, where they’re putting lists of donors, lists of affiliates of the president, people who’ve worked for him. People are scared — and if we lose the Senate, these people are not gonna stop.
They will change the Constitution, they are gonna try to take all of our guns, and people are very upset and very scared. Me personally, I’m scared for my family, and I’m scared for you. I’m scared for all of us, and that was just my comment. I’ll just take your answer off the air, sir. Thank you very much.
RUSH: All right. Well, I appreciate, Peter, the call. I know a lot of people are scared. People are angry. The caller on Friday was a combination scared and angry. And there was a similar caller in the third hour who was also upset. I gathered that the anger is like it’s always been, aimed at elected Republicans who don’t seem to be lifting much of a finger to help — in this case, Trump, or pretty much anything else.
And this is not just Never Trumpers. I mean, this is elected Republicans. You can probably count on one hand, you know, the Jim Jordans and the Devin Nuneses of the world who are actively involved on a daily basis about this. So… But I get the fear side of this.