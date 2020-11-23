https://www.theblaze.com/news/women-curse-out-nj-governor-restaurant-covid-orders

A pair of women cursed out New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy — who just extended his executive order for COVID-19 restrictions — while he was dining with his family outside a restaurant.

What are the details?

In the clip the women appear to recognize Murphy as he sits at a table in the middle of a meal. It isn’t clear when or where the video was recorded, but it was posted to Twitter Sunday night.

“Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a d**k!” one woman says as the governor turns his head back to his forkful of food.

“You’re having fun with your family, in the meantime you’re having all kind of other bulls**t going on!” the second woman says.

What has Murphy been up to?

Earlier this month — with COVID-19 cases rising — Murphy restricted bars and restaurants from indoor service after 10 p.m. And on Sunday he extended his emergency public health executive order for another 30 days; it was the ninth time Murphy extended it since March. Indoor gatherings in the state also are limited to 10 people.

“Despite the hope that is on the horizon, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” Murphy said in a statement, according to NJ.com.

He also appeared Monday on “Good Morning America” and said he’s “pleading with people, keep Thanksgiving really small, immediate family, don’t travel, and don’t let your guard down just ’cause you’re at home.”

Back to the action at the table

After the women in the video confront Murphy, a male who apparently is the governor’s son asks the women if they’re drunk — which is denied — and if they’d put on their masks.

“You can go f*** yourself, how’s that?” one woman shoots back. “I don’t need a f***ing mask. You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f***ing wrong with me.”

The male then notices one of the women has a phone case supporting President Donald Trump, and he adds that Trump “likes my dad.”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @Breaking911

“No, he doesn’t like your father!” one woman replies before adding “get the f*** out of here!”

Soon Murphy puts on his mask, and the women begin to leave — but not before one of them tells the governor, “You know what? You suck!”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @Breaking911

Content warning: Language:

Anything else?

On Sunday dozens marched in northern New Jersey to protest Murphy’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, News 12 New Jersey reported. Elected leaders and business owners were among the participants, the station said, and protesters urged the governor to trust businesses to make their own decisions since another lockdown would be financially disastrous.

In addition, Howell Township’s police chief told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that his officers won’t enforce Murphy’s “draconian” coronavirus guidelines for the holidays.

“Our community is hurting,” Chief Andrew Kudrick Jr. told the cable network. “I live here. I grew up here. I shop here. I go out to dinner here. And I talk one-on-one with our business owners… and I see how much they’re hurting.”

In August, the owner of Lakeside Diner in Lacey Township told the Asbury Park Press there’s no way authorities will stop him from providing indoor service at his establishment despite Murphy’s executive orders.

“There’s only two ways they’re going to get me out of here … in handcuffs or a body bag,” Brian Brindisi said.

Also in August, a Bellmawr gym that repeatedly reopened despite Murphy’s coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions had its business license officially revoked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

