(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A New York Times op-ed admits that President Donald Trump was right all along when he said repeatedly during the late spring and summer that it was time to reopen the schools in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Some things are true even though President Donald Trump says them,” wrote New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on November 18. The column was written shortly after Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to shut down New York City’s public schools, again.

“Trump has been demanding for months that schools reopen, and on that he seems to have been largely right. Schools, especially elementary schools, do not appear to have been major sources of coronavirus transmission, and remote learning is proving to be a catastrophe for many low-income children,” Kristof wrote.

