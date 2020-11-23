https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/23/need-a-laugh-this-morning-the-economists-summary-of-obamas-presidency-is-the-opposite-of-true/

Former President Barack Obama has a volume of his memoir out now (yes, it’s 700 pages and is only part one), and as a result he’s been getting a fresh boost with the revisionist history from the media. Here’s just one example:

Barack Obama’s presidency represented a genuine effort to break through partisan polarisation, which mainly showed what an impossible ambition that was https://t.co/MVr54jpFTP — The Economist (@TheEconomist) November 22, 2020

Really? A lot of people have a very different recollection of Obama’s eight years in office.

It’s laughable…

Zero republicans voted for Obamacare, the police acted stupidly, if you like your dr you can keep your dr, clinging to their religion and guns, i have a pen and a phone… https://t.co/sEkt0IlIDO — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) November 23, 2020

And the list goes on.

I am so old I remember when The Economist was an amazing magazine. — Bodezaffa (@Bodezaffa) November 23, 2020

Are you The Economist or the Democratic Party? Which are you? — Melle Emmanuel (@karra_melle) November 22, 2020

This is, of course, the opposite of true; Obama is why we are where we are. https://t.co/gUSUPfVoJT — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) November 23, 2020

Oh, is THAT what he meant by the sit in the back of the bus comment? Or the pen and the phone? Or I won? — Miss Millie (@SparklepantsMil) November 23, 2020

I’d like to congratulate Barack Obama on being named editor at The Economist. https://t.co/jIJg75D0Md — Bill Harvey’s Ghost (@TheGhostsGhost) November 23, 2020

That’s…hysterical. — 🦃 Duchess of Come and Take My Thanksgiving 🦃 (@AnnaDsays) November 23, 2020

That’s the same Earth 2 where Hillary is currently the president.

***

Related:

‘UNHINGED’! Barack Obama’s allegations about Trump are a lock for induction to the Projection Hall of Fame

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

