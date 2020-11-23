https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/nevada-election-results-certified-showing-joe-biden-victory-silver-state?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nevada’s election results showing Joe Biden defeating President Trump have been certified.

Biden won in the Silver State by more than 33,000 votes, according to reports.

Pennsylvania’s results showing a Joe Biden victory were certified on Tuesday while Michigan certified results on Monday showing Biden as the winner. North Carolina certified results on Tuesday showing President Trump as the victor in that state.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,” Trump 2020 Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis said in a statement on Monday. “We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

