GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

What could possibly go wrong?

Georgia elections officials on Monday voted to extend the use of ballot drop boxes for the January 5 twin Senate runoff where the Republican majority in the Senate is on the line.

The use of ballot drop boxes, which opens the door for illegal ballot harvesting, was set to expire in December, but the 5-member Georgia State Election Board voted to extend the use of drop boxes.

Georgia is already struggling with how to deal with residency concerns after Democrats have called on people to temporarily move to Georgia to vote in the Senate runoff.

GOP incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are fighting to keep their seats.

Fox News reported:

The five-member Georgia State Election Board, chaired by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, voted on Monday to extend the use of the 24/7 monitored drop boxes for use through the runoffs. Use of the boxes was originally set to expire in late December. The move comes amid a surge in absentee ballot requests in the runoff elections. Officials said that as of Monday morning 762,000 requests for absentee ballots had been submitted. A second rule adopted allows counties to continue to begin processing absentee ballots two weeks before Election Day – but now also mandates them to start processing them no later than a week and one day ahead of the election. But as per Georgia law, none of the ballots would be tabulated and counted until the polls close on Jan. 5. The board didn’t discuss or rule on a measure dealing with residency concerns. The secretary of state’s office opted instead to send an official election bulletin to counties regarding residency information. The deadline to register to vote for the runoff elections is Dec. 7 – and early in-person voting in the twin contests begins on Dec. 14.

President Trump was up by more than 110,000 votes in Georgia on election night when Fulton County suspended counting due to a burst pipe.

There is no evidence that a pipe actually burst at the State Farm Arena tabulation center, however according to GA GOP Chairman David Shafer, elections officials continued to count ballots in the dead of the night with no observers present.

Corrupt officials in Atlanta continued to produce/count mail-in ballots for Joe Biden without checking signatures days after the election and Biden now leads Trump by approximately 12,000 votes in Georgia.

The Democrats will use the same mail-in voter fraud tactics to steal the twin Senate runoff and the RINO Secretary of State is assisting them with the steal.

