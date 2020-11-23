https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/new-sidney-powell-releases-statement-people-trump-election-legal-efforts-will-epic/

Attorney Sidney Powell issued a statement on her status with the Trump campaign legal efforts early Monday morning. Titled, Statement by Sidney Powell to “We the People”, the message was posted to the Operation Freedom email site and tweeted out by Powell’s legal client Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army Ret.) at 2:16 a.m. EST.

In her statement Powell says she was never formally retained by the Trump campaign nor did she ever bill the campaign. Powell said she is continuing the work she started and plans to file a lawsuit this week, saying “it will be epic”. (Full statement at end of article.)

Sidney Powell at Trump campaign legal briefing on Thursday, file screen image.

Sunday evening lead Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani issued a statement that Powell was not a part of the campaign’s legal team.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity." Rudy Giuliani, Attorney for President Trump, and Jenna Ellis, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser and Attorney for President Trump

Powell, who was locked out of her Twitter account Sunday for posting a GNews article on Dominion Voting, issued brief statements acknowledging the campaign’s position via Michael Flynn, Jr. on Parler…

…and CBS News White House producer Kristin Brown.

“I understand today’s press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon…The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids”

The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids” (2/2) — Kristin Brown (@kristincbrown) November 23, 2020

Gen. Flynn tweet:

Powell statement in full:

I agree with the campaign’s statement that I am not part of the campaign’s legal team. I never signed a retainer agreement or sent the President or the campaign a bill for my expenses or fees. My intent has always been to expose all the fraud I could find and let the chips fall where they may–whether it be upon Republicans or Democrats. The evidence I’m compiling is overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates. We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week. It will be epic. We will not allow this great Republic to be stolen by communists from without and within or our votes altered or manipulated by foreign actors in Hong Kong, Iran, Venezuela, or Serbia, for example, who have neither regard for human life nor the people who are the engine of this exceptional country. #WeThePeople elected Donald Trump and other Republican candidates to restore the vision of America as a place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You may assist this effort by making a non tax-deductible contribution to www.DefendingTheRepublic.org. #KrakenOnSteroids” Sidney Powell

