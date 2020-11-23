https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-tv-mobile-app/2020/11/23/id/998372

Newsmax viewership continues to rise with the Newsmax App hitting over 3 million downloads in the month of November.

As the election outcome is still being disputed, Newsmax is attracting millions who are leaving Fox News and switching to Newsmax TV.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22, analytics from Apple’s App Store portal show the app was downloaded nearly 2 million times. The app has also been downloaded on more than 1.1 million Android devices worldwide this month.

Newsmax’s free app has been leading in downloads in the Apple iPhone App Store. As of Monday afternoon, Newsmax was listed in the No. 5 position of Apple’s top free apps in the news category.

Newsmax’s app is available on all smartphone stores, for both iPhone and Android devices.

The app offers easy access to Newsmax TV, with free streaming and no paywall or registration required — unlike Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC which require a subscription.

The app’s recent spike in popularity has captured the attention of other media organizations including Newsweek and The New York Times.

Newsmax TV’s ratings soared during the presidential election. On election night, more than 6 million viewers tuned in to watch Newsmax’s coverage through traditional TV or OTT devices.

According to Nielsen ratings, Newsmax TV has become the fourth largest cable TV news channel in America with popular programs like “Greg Kelly Reports” and Sean Spicer’s “Spicer & Co.”

So, if you want to watch Newsmax TV anytime, anywhere, just download the APP from your smartphone today!

