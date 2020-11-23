https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/newsmax-host-rob-schmidt-attorney-sidney-powell-not-going-ruin-career-spouting-off-conspiracies-video/
On Saturday night Sidney Powell dropped a MOAB during her interview on Newsmax TV!
Sidney Powell told Newsmax: “Georgia is the first state I’m going to blow up. And Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State need to go with it because they’re in on this Dominion scam with their last minute purchase!”
— Captain Common Cents (@CptCommonCents) November 22, 2020
Powell’s statements went viral!
On Monday Newsmax host Rob Schmidt defended Attorney Sidney Powell over her recent claims.
Rob Schmidt: This is a strange little situation for the Republican party right now. As far as Sidney Powell goes I don’t believe her, I don’t disbelieve her. I don’t know what to make of it. Like you said and like we just said, she has a tremendous career as a federal prosecutor, had her own private practice. Do I actually think Sidney Powell at her age after her career is going to go out there and just start spouting conspiracy theories? I don’t. I just don’t see that happening.
