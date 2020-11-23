https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527131-newsom-family-quarantining-after-exposure-to-chp-officer-who-tested

California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomOne of Gov. Newsom’s children quarantines after potential COVID-19 exposure No thank you, Dr. Fauci Biden administration should restore, strengthen consumer protections MORE (D) announced Sunday that he and his family will self-isolate after the three of the governor’s children made contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Newsom’s office said the family had been informed of the exposure Friday and underwent testing Sunday morning. While the tests came back negative, Newsom’s office said the family will continue to be tested regularly, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom said in a tweet Sunday. The highway patrol provides protection services for the state’s first family.

The governor’s office said medical professionals advised them to wait until Sunday for a test. The tests came shortly after a classmate of another of the governor’s four children tested positive for the virus. Newsom’s office said the child in question had also tested negative but entered quarantine.

The governor apologized last week after attending a birthday celebration for an adviser at a Napa Valley restaurant. Current state guidelines call on Californians to avoid private gatherings of people from more than three households.

“As soon as I sat down at the larger table I realized it was a little larger group than I had anticipated and I made a bad mistake,” Newsom later said. “Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and walked back, got in my car and drove back to my house.”

California saw its coronavirus cases nearly double over a two-week period in November, and about 94 percent of residents are currently in the purple tier, the state’s strictest virus guidelines.

