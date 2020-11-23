https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/nfl-expands-mask-usage-guidelines-and-other-coronavirus-safety-measures?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The NFL has expanded its mandate for the usage of mask on the sidelines during games and is threatening to discipline those who flout the league’s updated coronavirus safety guidelines.

Beginning Thursday, players who are not preparing to enter the field and are not wearing their helmets must wear masks on the sidelines. Sideline play-callers must also now wear masks, even if they are wearing face shields.

“Players who fail to wear masks on the sidelines will be subject to discipline. Clubs are required to enforce these rules. Violations by players and/or staff will result in accountability measures being imposed upon the club. It is strongly recommended that each club designate one or two individuals in the bench area to ensure compliance with these rules,” according to a league memo distributed Monday.

The memo also reduced to 62 the total number of players that may travel to an away game. Beginning in Week 13, all members of a team’s traveling party must wear medical grade N95 or KN95 masks on team planes or vehicles.

The league has also now limited the number of specialists, including trainers, chiropractors, and massage therapists that may enter a team’s facility to five per week.

