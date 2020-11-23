https://noqreport.com/2020/11/23/no-certification-of-votes-is-not-game-over-for-team-trump/

It’s “game over” for Team Trump if you listen to Democrats, mainstream media, or social media trolls. Of course, if you’re one of those who listen to those particular groups, you probably believed there was Russian collusion for three years and that a mysterious “pee tape” was floating around through the Deep State and across Moscow to keep President Trump in check.

Oh, you didn’t believe those things? Then why would you believe Democrats, mainstream media, and social media trolls just because they say that certification of Michigan votes means “game over”? The answer is simple: you shouldn’t. As Jenna Ellis noted on Twitter:

“Certification by state officials is simple a procedural step. We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

Fair. Legitimate. Both of these have been in short supply through 2020 in general and around election time in particular. But patriotic Americans needn’t fret. Seriously, stop fretting. It is unbecoming for those who embrace liberty and the concept of “government by the people” to throw up their virtual hands in desperation and abide by calls that the fat lady has sung. She has not. She’s being shoved onto the stage by the left, but there’s only one group in government who can make her sing…

The Supreme Court has the power to make things right

For better or for worse (in most cases, worse), the judiciary has been allowed to enjoy tremendous power over the last few decades. State and national legislatures have abdicated their responsibility to write the laws of the land by allowing the judiciary to overpower them. The executive branches at various levels have thrown whatever they need to against the wall in hopes they won’t be struck down in court. This is all bad; the judiciary branch was supposed to be the weakest compared to equally powered legislative and executive branches.

Nevertheless, we’re here, and for once we can take advantage of judicial supremacy. It does not matter that Michigan bureaucrats wrongfully (and some would say illegally) certified Joe Biden’s “victory.” That is a step in the system, and each state has the right to engage in their own systems. But at the end of the day, those systems still need to end with a lawful and legitimate result. Right now, the currently accepted results are in doubt.

It’s incumbent on President Trump’s team of attorneys as well as independent attorneys representing the people (see Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and others) to make their cases before the judiciary. And since we’re talking about it, the only judgments that truly matter are those made by the Supreme Court. The aforementioned Democrats, mainstream media, and social media trolls love to point out every “loss” by Team Trump in lower courts, but here’s the thing. The only thing that matters is the speed at which these cases are elevated to the Supreme Court.

A bad call by a district judge or appellate judges are just like state election board certifications. They’re procedural steps. Even if a district judge rules in favor of Team Trump, that’s not much of a win. It will be appealed, and if the appellate courts uphold it, the case will be appealed again. If it makes it to the Supreme Court, they can still overturn it, rendering any of these so-called “wins” into a giant loss.

The same holds true in reverse, and that’s the most likely set of scenarios we face. Team Trump files suits. They’re kicked by a district judge. They appeal. They’re kicked by an appellate judge. They go to the Supreme Court, and that, friends, is where justice or injustice in this insane election will be determined.

Let the left have their laughs over so-called “losses” at the local, city, state, and district levels. They are all meaningless until the Supreme Court is brought in to sort things out. And they will for one reason. We have the truth on our side.

