When Tucker Carlson is on, no one can say it better. He is clairvoyant and witty and spot on. But at other times – like now – he can be off quite a bit (to say it nicely).

We love Tucker Carlson but many of us are done with FOX News after the far-left bias consumed the network that was once the favorite conservative news channel. Tucker’s rant with Sidney Powell has not helped the permanent exodus from FOX News. What FOX doesn’t realize is that after all of their conservative viewers leave, they will have no one. We refer to this as the Megyn Kelly effect.

When Tucker began attacking Trump’s team rather than the criminals behind the ‘color revolution’ that even he warned us about, he lost hundreds of his devoted fans. Tucker challenged Powell on the President’s legitimate case. He was wrong when he did and he should apologize.

So here’s why we are saying this

Let’s start from the top. What is it that Powell and the Trump team have to prove in order to prove election fraud?

Activists, media, and “the left” in general are demanding that Trump and his team produce evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” concerning unprecedented fraud in this year’s campaign. This is ridiculous! Although absolutely important in “criminal” cases, complaints such as those filed by the President and his team, only need to show a “preponderance of the evidence”. This is the absolute LOWEST burden of proof, sometimes called the 51-49 standard, or the “balance of probabilities” standard.

The Three Burdens of Proof, are as follows

Beyond a reasonable doubt: The highest standard the law imposes. …

Clear and convincing evidence : An elevated standard that requires a judge or jury to have substantial assurance that the allegations are correct.

: An elevated standard that requires a judge or jury to have substantial assurance that the allegations are correct. Preponderance of the evidence: The lowest standard.

Even though the brilliant attorneys on the mainstream media like FOX News have failed to share this, it does not make it any less true. The Trump team only has to prove a preponderance of evidence to win his cases.

The Overall Picture

According to our records President Trump entertained 1.1 Million supporters at events from Labor Day till the election. Joe Biden entertained less than 2,000! Trump’s events this year were even bigger than 2016 and he contracted COVID which kept him home for a couple weeks. Trump absolutely crushed Biden in rallies – it was as if Biden knew he didn’t need to campaign.

President Trump had boat parades, car parades, horse parades, truck parades and more – these random events were not sanctioned by the campaign – they just happened:

Biden tried a car parade and it failed – there was absolutely no enthusiasm behind Biden:

President Trump had a litany of accomplishments under his belt. He was the first politician in our life time to do what he said he would and then some. He created the greatest economy in the world ever with the highest stock market (up more than 60% since he won the 2016 election), highest national GDP, well over 20 Trillion and some of the lowest unemployment numbers in history. Now President Trump oversees the greatest recovery ever with a GDP increase in Q3 of more than 30% that likely will never be matched.

Biden had higher taxes, longer shutdowns, kids home from school, Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots and Democrat city destruction from blood sucking politicians and policies. Biden also had corruption and a very sick family. No one was behind Biden.

To date they are telling us President Trump set the record for the most votes by a setting President with 73 million. He broke Obama’s record of 69 million from 2008. President Trump set the record for the most vote increase for a sitting President. There is no one who is saying that Trump didn’t beat Obama’s record. Everyone and every indicator provided this was going to happen.

JOE BIDEN did not win 77 million votes. He did not beat Obama’s record and he did not beat President Trump’s historic record. Based on Biden’s events leading up to the election, Biden couldn’t even get more than 30 people at an event hosted with Jon Bon Jovi or President Obama.

The Fraud is Real with a Preponderance of Evidence

Within the first 24 hours after the election we knew it was stolen. President Trump sets the record for the most votes ever and somehow the guy in the basement who is quickly failing in intellectual abilities due to old age, somehow broke the all-time vote record to beat the President’s win.

Within the first few days we saw ample evidence of fraud:

Within a week we uncovered the massive fraud and now today there are literally hundreds of affidavits filed, under penalty of perjury, declaring that:

Many dead people voted with the indication of fraud

Ballots were destroyed intentionally with the intention of fraud

Ballots were separated from their envelopes with the intention of fraud

Vote counts were manipulated with the intention of fraud

Absentee ballots were received back at the counting center BEFORE they were even sent out with the intention of fraud

Many people over 100 years old cast ballots with the intention of fraud

Observers were blocked, some by cardboard sheets, pizza boxes, or social distance, with the intention of fraud

Many people voted more than once, in multiple states, where they were ineligible to vote with the intention of fraud

Ballots were “cured” even before the date they were supposed to be opened with the intention of fraud

Batches of ballots were scanned multiple times into the tabulators with the intention of fraud

Ballots were LOST in predominantly Trump precincts and found after audits with the intention of fraud

Ballots for Trump were found in garbage cans, ditches, or were shredded before, on and after election day with the intention of fraud

Hundreds of thousands of suspicious ballots, many of them 96% up to 100% for Biden were DUMPED into the count in the wee hours of the morning AFTER election day in SWING STATES and the counting had been “stopped” with the intention of fraud

And this is BEFORE we even get to the evidence of the means, motive, and opportunity for Dominion Voting Systems and their owners, administrators, and advocates to tamper with the vote counts!

We identified glitches noticeable to Americans watching the election results on TV. What started as a glitch we soon identified as a pattern because they all somehow went against President Trump:

This led us to an analysis of election night data found on a website of sharp Trump supporters. This article was retweeted by the President:

We’ve identified numerous anomalies related to the data as well. We saw patterns in the data that make no sense. They make no sense because they’re not random. We saw mail-in ballot counts in Pennsylvania on President Trump somehow in nearly every county 40% less than President Trump’s election day winning percents.

We then identified MIT PhD Dr. Shiva’s analysis where he identified patterns in precincts in four counties in Michigan that showed an apparent shift of 130,000 votes from Biden to Trump using a statistical analysis due to these patterns that make no logical sense. We performed the same test in Milwaukee and found the same result:

We then identified a pattern from election results in Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin where President Trump was way ahead, then big dumps of data were reported for Biden, then Biden took the lead with approximately 90% of all ballots in and then nearly every single ballot batch reported after that period in these states showed the the same proportion of Biden to Trump votes (with Biden winning) until the election was called.

We’ve reported how it happened and much, much more.

It is our belief that FRAUD OCCURRED in the 2020 Election and the President and his team have MET THE BURDEN OF PROOF and his relief should be granted.



We believe if viewed accurately, the judges will easily see the fraud too. We have no idea whether FOX News will look at it accurately or what they will find if they do.

