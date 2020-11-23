https://www.oann.com/ny-feds-markets-head-singh-says-big-challenges-remain-for-economy/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ny-feds-markets-head-singh-says-big-challenges-remain-for-economy

November 23, 2020

(Reuters) – The emergency lending programs set up by the Federal Reserve to support financial markets served as successful backstops, but the U.S. economy still faces major obstacles at a time when millions of Americans are unemployed, state and local governments are struggling and coronavirus infections are rising, a senior official at the New York Fed said on Monday.

“In terms of what’s missing, or what next steps could be we still have a big hole,” Daleep Singh, head of the markets desk at the New York Fed, said during a virtual event organized by the Institute of International Finance. “Those are very big challenges that remain.”

