On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Fulton County, NY Sheriff Richard Giardino (R) criticized some elected officials for saying that police forces need to be reformed, allowing “protesters and rioters to take over police precincts and damage and vandalize buildings,” and wanting to enforce coronavirus restrictions on “citizens who want to go about their life, who aren’t rioting and looting and damaging things.”

Giardino said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:40] “Some of these same governors and politicians across this country have spent the last six months telling you police are bad, police have to reform, police get up in the morning and want to shoot people. They’ve reinforced that narrative. They’ve stood down, had police departments stand down in their cities, allowed protesters and rioters to take over police precincts and damage and vandalize buildings, and yet they want to go after citizens who want to go about their life, who aren’t rioting and looting and damaging things.”

