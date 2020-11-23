https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/11/23/oh-my-kamalas-ex-willie-brown-wants-a-say-in-who-gavin-newsom-chooses-to-replace-her-in-the-senate-n284037
About The Author
Related Posts
The Bernie Sanders Surge Is ‘Definitely Real’ — Tucker Carlson and Guest Saagar Enjeti Agree
January 13, 2020
Watch Conor McGregor Vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone UFC 246 Hype Video
January 17, 2020
Trump Can't Blame Mexico for Our Drug Problem
April 15, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy