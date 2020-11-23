https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/23/oopsie-wapo-accidentally-debunks-itself-after-claiming-trumps-overreaching-middle-east-strategy-reached-a-disastrous-end/

When you spend as much time hating on President Trump as the Washington Post does you’re bound to eventually trip over your own feet.

Like these two stories written within 15 hours of one another.

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/RfuIvJ67g6 — Alan RM Jones (@AlanRMJones) November 23, 2020

We suppose we shouldn’t be surprised that WaPo was ridiculous enough with their reporting they eventually ended up correcting THEMSELVES.

Imagine if they actually talked amongst themselves before reporting instead of playing the, ‘Who hates Trump the most,’ card.

Oh, dear is right.

Anything to keep downplaying the tremendous efforts and success the president made in the Middle East. How long until they try and credit it all to a possible incoming Biden administration?

Lol. WaPo propagandists at it again. — Jimmy Glen (@Jimmy_Glen1) November 23, 2020

Comedy ain’t pretty. WP is good comedy. — Scott Treser (@SatBatman3) November 23, 2020

Not even 24 hours. — 💧classical hero 🇦🇺 (@HeroClassical) November 23, 2020

Not even.

They just make it up as they go along, don’t they? — Jeanette (@JFaulkner65) November 23, 2020

Yes. Yes, they do.

Are they part of the ‘official sources’ Twitter keeps bragging about? — Daan (@daniel_dijk) November 23, 2020

How can you take these people seriously? — Kraken-Elect (@mavafun82) November 23, 2020

We can’t.

Which is incredibly sad.

Anything to make Trump look bad. No interest in reporting truth, especially if it makes Orange Man Bad look good. — Paul Cannon (@PaulCannon64) November 23, 2020

Why change now? They’ve only been doing this for four years …

***

