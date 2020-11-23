https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/23/oopsie-wapo-accidentally-debunks-itself-after-claiming-trumps-overreaching-middle-east-strategy-reached-a-disastrous-end/

When you spend as much time hating on President Trump as the Washington Post does you’re bound to eventually trip over your own feet.

Like these two stories written within 15 hours of one another.

We suppose we shouldn’t be surprised that WaPo was ridiculous enough with their reporting they eventually ended up correcting THEMSELVES.

Imagine if they actually talked amongst themselves before reporting instead of playing the, ‘Who hates Trump the most,’ card.

Oh, dear is right.

Anything to keep downplaying the tremendous efforts and success the president made in the Middle East. How long until they try and credit it all to a possible incoming Biden administration?

Not even.

Yes. Yes, they do.

We can’t.

Which is incredibly sad.

Why change now? They’ve only been doing this for four years …

***

Related:

‘You literally picked who would DIE’: Andrew Cuomo’s attempt at shaming others over Thanksgiving BACKFIRES in a brutal way

DBAG alert! Blue check SJW doc BUSTED using old pic in ugly COVID thread pushing to medically punish those who don’t DO as they’re told

Dude, look in the MIRROR: Jonathan Turley DROPS Chuck Todd in thread for accusing Trump of ‘undermining an incoming president’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...