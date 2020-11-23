https://www.theblaze.com/news/oregon-kate-brown-lockdown-rat-on-neighbors

Oregon’s far-left Democratic governor, Kate Brown, declared strict new COVID lockdown orders last week, and now she’s calling on Oregonians to rat out any of their neighbors who might violate her new edict limiting social gatherings, KGW-TV reported.

What is the governor doing?

Gov. Brown’s latest statewide coronavirus lockdown mandates — which she has taken to labeling a “freeze” — include much of what Americans have come to expect from governors of both parties who are locking down their states in an attempt to slow the current nationwide COVID surge.

Brown’s orders include banning all indoor dining at restaurants; closing indoor gyms, entertainment activities, pools, and museums; closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, entertainment activities, gardens, and pools; limiting retail stores to 75% capacity; requiring businesses to mandate work-from-home and to close their offices to the public; restricting “non-essential” travel; and limiting faith-based organizations to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

But what has likely brought the most consternation to Oregon residents has been the cap on social get-togethers — particularly with Thanksgiving only days away. Brown’s newest round of commands feature an outright ban on groups of more than six people gathering together in private homes.

The governor’s latest move has drawn pushback from not only average citizens but also elected officials and law enforcement.

Newly elected Clackamas County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Tootie Smith (R) told Fox News that Brown’s mandates made Oregonian’s “second-rate slaves” in their own homes.

And at least one Oregon sheriff is also pushing back on Brown’s new orders. Marion County Sheriff’s office said Friday, “We recognize that we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic, and we believe both are counterproductive to public health goals,” KGW reported.

In an interview with KGW on Friday, Brown called the pushback “irresponsible,” saying, “These are politicians seeking headlines, not public servants, trying to save lives.”

Call the cops

So, how does the governor envision the enforcement of her new mandates?

She wants neighbors to rat on neighbors.

KGW’s Maggie Vespa asked Brown a yes-or-no question point blank: Should Oregonians be calling the police on their neighbors who are violating the six-person restriction?

The governor said yes.

“This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” Brown said told Vespa. “What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

“That could be a ‘yes,'” Vespa replied.

“Yes, yes,” Brown said, adding that people “shouldn’t have to” call police. Instead, she said, people should understand that her new commands are “about saving lives.”

