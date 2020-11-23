https://www.faithwire.com/2020/11/23/john-macarthur-says-the-us-is-in-a-moral-free-fall/

California megachurch Pastor John MacArthur, who has faced scrutiny for skirting coronavirus-related restrictions, said last Thursday he believes the U.S. “is in a moral free-fall.”

He told Fox News host Laura Ingraham “power-hungry people” are using “this emergency,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, “to gain greater power.”

“You murder the babies in the womb,” MacArthur began. “If they survive the womb, you try to seduce them into transgender sexual deviation when they’re young. If they survive that, you corrupt them with a godless education. If they survive that, you have divorce in the family, and if they grow to be adults, you drown them in a sea of pornography.”

“This is a nation so far down in the sewer of immorality and wickedness that nothing surprises me,” he added.

MacArthur, senior pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, also addressed an inaccurate report that suggested his congregation was suffering a “coronavirus outbreak.” The Los Angeles County Health Department later cleared the church.

“We had three part-time security guards who went to some event somewhere and I guess they were checked and tested positive,” MacArthur explained to Ingraham. “These were three part-time security guards — none of them was ill, and within a few days, were back at work.”

The pastor noted his congregations of 6,000-7,000 people have been gatherings “Sunday after Sunday” for months with “no one ill, no one in the hospital, and no one dies.”

“We’re like a living illustration of the narrative of COVID being a lie,” he said.

“This is historic, this is nothing new, and if people don’t fight back,” MacArthur said, “they’re going to fall victim to whatever the intention of this revolution is.”

MacArthur’s comments on Fox News come as case numbers are spiking in cities across the country. Governors are instituting tighter restrictions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Advisers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging Americans to stay home and away from friends and family Thursday.

