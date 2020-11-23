https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pennsylvania-certifies-election-results-biden-despite-trump-legal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pennsylvania State Department on Tuesday certified the results of the presidential election in favor of Democrats Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, as President Trump’s team of lawyers continues to calling for recounts in states.

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States,” Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter. “As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

“Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history,” Wolf continued. “Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and and honorably.”

The certification came as the Trump campaign is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his team’s effort to block the certification.

Pennsylvania’s move followed the Michigan Board of State Canvassers vote on Monday to certify the state’s election results, even though the Trump campaign is pursuing legal challenges there as well.

“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,” Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement. “We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the certification showed “democracy has prevailed.”

“Today’s vote of the State Board of Canvassers to certify Michigan’s November election confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Benson said. “A record breaking 5.5 million Michigan citizens cast ballots in this election, more than ever before in our state’s history. Their will is clear and unequivocal.”

Also on Monday, General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy informed Biden that her agency has formally declared him the winner of the 2020 election and he could begin transition proceedings.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy said in a letter to Biden. “I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

