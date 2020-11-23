https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/11/23/pennsylvania-bars-restaurants-alcohol-ban-wednesday-night/

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf administration Monday announced new coronavirus mitigation efforts as modeling projects 22,000 daily coronavirus cases in the state come December.

Gov. Tom Wolf pointed to modeling projecting Pennsylvania will run out of ICU beds in December if no action is taken.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is projecting 22,000 new coronavirus cases per day in the state and more than 32,000 deaths by Feb. 23. That death toll, the governor’s office says, could be cut in half with universal mask-wearing.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said among the new mitigation measures are “targeted protections for businesses and gatherings,” an advisory for Pennsylvanians to stay at home and enforcements on public health orders like the recently strengthened mask mandate.

Today I’m announcing efforts to slow the spread of #COVID19 as cases reach critical levels. They include a recommitment to school safety, protections for businesses and employees, reduced gatherings, enforcement for mask wearing, and an advisory encouraging PA’ians to stay home. pic.twitter.com/NbV8w9Xqq2 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 23, 2020

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, restaurants and bars are ordered to suspend alcohol sales at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. Gov. Wolf says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the “biggest day for drinking” and acknowledged bars and restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, but this one-night ban is needed.

“The thing that we can’t do is ignore reality and say ‘yeah you folks, for no fault of your own, have been hit hardest by this virus.’ But the virus is what’s doing this. It’s not me. It’s not the administration. It’s not the government,” said Gov. Wolf.

There’s also a stay-at-home advisory, and Dr. Levine says people shouldn’t gather with others outside their household.

Gathering limits have also been reduced, with the state’s calculator for indoor and outdoor event occupancy updated.

“Orders already in place and those announced today will be enforced, and law enforcement and state agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts, issuing citations and fines and possible regulatory actions for repeat offenders,” says Dr. Levine.

“It has to be our collective responsibility to protect our communities, our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19.”

RELATED STORIES:

Enforcement will be focused on several areas, including out-of-state travel, mask-wearing and gathering limits.

The Wolf administration is now also requiring Pre-K to 12 public schools in counties with substantial transmission for at least two consecutive weeks to commit to safety measures. If they don’t, they have to go fully online without extra-curricular activities.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, for the week of Nov. 13-19 the state reported over 36,000 cases and a percent positivity of 11.1%, which is up from the previous week’s 9.6%. In the past week, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has quadrupled.

The state issued targeted mitigation efforts last week, tightening the mask mandate and requiring people coming from out of state to Pennsylvania to either test negative 72 hours prior or quarantine for 14 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

