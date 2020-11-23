https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/23/podcast-election-fraud-is-way-too-important-to-be-left-to-conspiracy-theorists/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Senior Editor Christopher Bedford joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to break down how election fraud allegations made without substantiation are counterproductive and a distraction from cases with serious evidence of voter fraud and the GOP’s crusade to combat it.

“This is very important and it’s being side-showed by the complete circus that is the Trump campaign’s legal team,” Bedford said. “It really hurts the entire cause. It hurts the elections, it hurts the security that is the state, and it’s going to hurt the GOP in January in Georgia with two important Senate runoffs and in 2022 and in 2024.”

According to Bedford, real voter fraud does exist and needs to be evaluated and addressed on a local and state level.

“The best thing that states can do is start fixing their own ballots and start fixing their own election laws and try to update their election systems and get rid of these old machines and bring it up to date,” Bedford said.

[READ: Election Fraud Problems Are A Threat To Our Country — And Too Important To Be Left To Conspiracy Theorists]

Listen here:

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/11/FraudBedford.mp3

