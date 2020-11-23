https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/politico-correspondent-finds-a-nauseating-amount-of-election-integrity-shtick-coming-from-republicans/

Whatever you think of President Trump’s lawsuits, anyone with a memory that goes back more than four years knows this certainly isn’t the first time the results of an election have been contested. Politico’s chief political correspondent, Tim Alberta, thinks there’s a nauseating amount of shtick coming from Republicans who’ve been actively sowing doubts about the integrity of our elections.

There’s a nauseating amount of this “too many Americans have doubts about the integrity of our elections” shtick coming from the very Republicans who’ve been actively sowing doubts about the integrity of our elections. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 23, 2020

pic.twitter.com/EcFB8h1soe — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 23, 2020

https://t.co/HHcgewOdCL — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 23, 2020

Russia hacked the election?

There’s always a tweet. — Laura B. Gadbery (@lgadbery) November 23, 2020

We learned it at the knee of our Dem overlords after 2016 — No Strings On Me (@NoStrings_on_Me) November 23, 2020

Democrat scribbler has thoughts about ppl questioning the integrity of elections. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) November 23, 2020

Hillary Clinton and your entire industry say hello Tim https://t.co/fZpurGP4yu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2020

You want to call Trump & his team looney tunes over this? Fine! Good! Do it. But don’t you fucking dare act like doubting election integrity just started on November 4th of this year. JFC @TimAlberta — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2020

Remember that Economist/YouGov poll from 2018 that showed 67 percent of Democrats thought it was “definitely true” or “probably true” that Russia hacked the vote tallies to cheat Hillary Clinton out of her rightful presidency?

@TimAlberta The Left told us Bush cheated. They said Trump cheated. Said Stacey Abrahams was cheated. The Left accuses GOP of cheating every friggin election. They did stories for YEARS about potential & actual fraud with electronic voting machines. Told us they were hackable. — sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) November 23, 2020

This was @TimAlberta when it came to 4 years ago, in December after the 2016 election to “sow doubts about the integrity of our elections”:https://t.co/CRv7rYcEUB — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) November 23, 2020

also, the entire push by Republican voters for voter ID is because they don’t trust the integrity of elections. How did people not see this coming? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 23, 2020

“sowing doubts” my ass The dem machine systematically stole this election from start to finish. From malicious media suppression to outright ballot thievery We are not going to be appeased no way no how — President- Elect Clay Jones (@ClayJon71105147) November 23, 2020

Remember a couple of weeks ago when the New York Post’s Thomas L. Friedman reminded us how Al Gore “took a bullet for the country” in 2000? Remember how Stacey Abrams is still celebrated for not conceding the Georgia governor’s election because, in her words, “concession means to say that the process was fair”? Remember Hillary Clinton telling us last month — in 2020 — that she was “the candidate that they basically stole an election from”?

Yeah, don’t condescend to us about casting doubts about election integrity being a Republican “shtick.”

