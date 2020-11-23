https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/politico-correspondent-finds-a-nauseating-amount-of-election-integrity-shtick-coming-from-republicans/

Whatever you think of President Trump’s lawsuits, anyone with a memory that goes back more than four years knows this certainly isn’t the first time the results of an election have been contested. Politico’s chief political correspondent, Tim Alberta, thinks there’s a nauseating amount of shtick coming from Republicans who’ve been actively sowing doubts about the integrity of our elections.

Russia hacked the election?

Remember that Economist/YouGov poll from 2018 that showed 67 percent of Democrats thought it was “definitely true” or “probably true” that Russia hacked the vote tallies to cheat Hillary Clinton out of her rightful presidency?

Remember a couple of weeks ago when the New York Post’s Thomas L. Friedman reminded us how Al Gore “took a bullet for the country” in 2000? Remember how Stacey Abrams is still celebrated for not conceding the Georgia governor’s election because, in her words, “concession means to say that the process was fair”? Remember Hillary Clinton telling us last month — in 2020 — that she was “the candidate that they basically stole an election from”?

Yeah, don’t condescend to us about casting doubts about election integrity being a Republican “shtick.”

