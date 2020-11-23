https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-senate-loeffler-warnock/2020/11/23/id/998379

Fifty-six percent of voters say they want Republicans to maintain control of the U.S. Senate, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

Two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 will decide party control in the Senate and determine how effectively the winner of the presidential race will be able to implement his legislative agenda.

Many news outlets have declared Joe Biden the President-elect, but President Donald Trump has not conceded. Newsmax has yet to project a winner, citing close races in several battleground states.

Forty-four percent of voters surveyed in the Harvard Caps/Harris poll say they want Democrats to control the Senate.

If Democrats win both Georgia Senate seats, the party would effectively have control of the U.S. Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in the runoff, while Republican Sen. David Perdue goes up against Democrat Jon Ossoff after not garnering more than 50 percent of the vote in his race.

“As of now, the voters want divided government and their votes for the Senate and House indicate that as well,” said Harvard CAPS-Harris polling director Mark Penn. “This is a strong headwind for Democrats in the special election though [President] Trump’s continued failure to concede could muddy the waters here.”

Republicans managed to flip 12 House seats in the Nov. 3 election but Democrats won control of the lower chamber again, so the Senate seats are key.

GOP lawmakers say a defeat would mean a socialist society. Perdue refers to Ossoff as a “socialist” while Loeffler recently accused Warnock of hosting Cuba’s then-leader Fidel Castro at his church when Warnock was a youth pastor decades ago.

“These two seats … are the last line of defense against this liberal, socialist agenda the Democrats will perpetrate,” Perdue said on Fox News on Sunday.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll of 2,205 registered voters was conducted between Nov. 17 and 19.

