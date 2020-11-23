https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-authorizes-initial-protocols-biden-transition-not-conceding-election/

President Trump issued a statement Monday evening authorizing his administration to begin “initial protocols” for the Biden transition team while at the same time not conceding the election.

File screen image from September 29, debate.

Trump posted his statement to Twitter after GSA Administrator Emily Murphy sent a letter to Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden Monday afternoon informing him she was authorizing access to government funds by his transition team. In the letter, Murphy spoke of the “thousands” of threats she says she received as a result of her decision to hold off approving the Biden transition funds while the election was being contested by Trump and not certified by the states. Murphy said she made her decision today citing “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.”

This is the first official action by Trump acknowledging the possibility of losing the election to Biden.

President Trump: “I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

TRENDING: Report: New York’s Democrat Attorney General Puts Pressure on Business Leaders to Coerce Trump to Concede; Talk of Withholding Donations to GOP Georgia Senate Races

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

