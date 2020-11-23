https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-election-loeffler-perdue/2020/11/23/id/998342

Attorney L. Lin Wood, who has been filing lawsuits for President Donald Trump challenging the election results, called on Republicans to withhold their votes for two GOP senators in an upcoming runoff election that will decide which party holds the majority of the Senate, Mediaite reports.

In a series of weekend tweets, Wood asked Georgians not to vote for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue unless they help overturn the election results in the state.

“Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature?” Wood tweeted. “If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff,” he continued. “Will you?”

He then tweeted, “Politicians love votes & money (not necessarily in that order). Want to get @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue out of their basements to demand that action must be taken to fix steal of the 11/3 GA election? Threaten to withhold your votes & money. Demand that they represent you.”

He repeatedly called on Loeffler and Perdue to act or he would withhold his vote.

“I have learned in recent days that most members of @GaRepublicans are doing NOTHING to fight for their constituents votes for @realDonaldTrump,” he posted. “They have prematurely surrendered our state & nation to third party bad actors who are involved in a coup & tried to steal our election.”

