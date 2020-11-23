https://www.dailywire.com/news/prosecutors-demand-records-of-jeffrey-epsteins-communications-with-nyc-socialites-children

Prosecutors in the United States Virgin Islands are demanding access to alleged communications between now-deceased convicted sexual predator, Jeffrey Epstein, and the minor children of a New York City socialite — communication that lawyers believe could show a “close relationship” between Epstein and a 12-year-old girl.

The US Virgin Islands, home to a number of Epstein’s assets, is looking to seize homes and accounts over allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking, child endangerment and abuse, and forced labor, and is currently tracing Epstein’s relationships, focusing on individuals who might have been privy to information about Epstein’s fortune and real estate holdings, including, Fox News notes, the billionaire’s ‘lawyers, accountants, and bankers.”

But prosecutors in the US Virgin Islands are also looking to piece together evidence of Epstein’s global sex trafficking operation. Back in September, as the Daily Wire reported, lawyers filed a similar demand for flight logs from several of Epstein’s private jets, sending many of the billionaire’s former friends scrambling.

“The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year,” British media reported. “Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution.”

The new filing seeks information about Epstein’s relationship with fellow NYC socialite Glenn Dubin and his three children, Maye, Celina, and Jordan, and whether any of the three are connected to Epstein’s enterprises.

“A subpoena seeks ‘all documents and communications related to any of your three children, Maye, Celina or Jordan, which also relate in any way to Jeffrey Epstein or any Epstein entity,’” Fox News reports, quoting the document. ‘Epstein, who hanged himself in a Manhattan lockup last year, had openly declared his plans to marry Celina Dubin, sources told Business Insider last year. Epstein and Celina developed ‘an especially close relationship’ when Celina was 12 and it continued into adulthood, according to the Palm Beach Post.”

Although the pair are alleged to have had regular communication, the Palm Beach Post notes that lawyers do not, at least for now, believe Epstein and Celina had a romantic relationship. Instead, they believe Epstein may have wanted to arrange a marriage with Celina to pass along his estate after he died and avoid certain taxes — and, potentially, avoid the government seizing control of assets.

Epstein is, of course, alleged to have had romantic relationships with minor women, and American prosecutors believe that his longtime friend, Ghislaine Maxwell — alleged to be the operations manager behind his global sex trafficking ring — helped to identify, groom, and manage a network of dozens of young women who served as Epstein’s private harem.

For their part, Dubin’s family says they were not involved at all in Epstein’s criminal enterprises, telling media that, “Dubin and his wife, who dated Epstein for 11 years, have vigorously denied any knowledge of Epstein’s wrongdoing.”

Maxwell is currently in custody in New York, charged with being a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

