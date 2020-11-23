https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/23/public-radio-journo-calls-out-that-room-rater-account-finds-out-hes-not-alone/

Perhaps you’ve run across the “Room Rater” during the pandemic? If not, the quick explanation is that the person behind the account rates the rooms journos, pundits, etc. are forced to do their cable news hits from because of the pandemic.

For example, here’s the summary for Stephen Fowler, a public radio journo based in Atlanta:

Decent-basic set up. Raise camera/reframe. Replace two small pieces with one larger frame. 7/10 @stphnfwlr pic.twitter.com/jYuWa3JD4B — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) November 22, 2020

But rather than ignoring the snark, Fowler shot back and took on the whole aspect of the account that basically shames low-paid journos working their a**es off under very tough circumstances:

Anyone with negative comments about the 27-year-old public radio reporter’s WFH setup when he’s had *maybe* five total days off (including weekends) from working since the pandemic started is legally obligated to send me $, subscribe to my podcast+support a local news outlet. https://t.co/MqNOZ8Ne4h — stephen fowler covers Georgia’s election! (@stphnfwlr) November 22, 2020

Right? We’ve seen some of these high-paid talking heads build entire studios to look like actual living rooms in luxury apartments or vacation homes, and the account is picking on a guy using his actual living space?

Sorry I don’t live in NY/DC, am not in my 40s, don’t make a six-figure salary with a cable news contract, had to pay my way through school and drive a ’98 Buick, mean people of the internet already sending me emails and DMs! pic.twitter.com/ehnQsByQxb — stephen fowler covers Georgia’s election! (@stphnfwlr) November 22, 2020

And what might be most surprising, other blue-check quickly jumped in to pile on the account:

Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but…. I hate Room Rater. How the inside of your home looks is no one’s business, and why do we have to make people feel bad about their decor/living situations on top of everything else this year??? https://t.co/VPxc0UlLAf — Lauren Caruba (@LaurenCaruba) November 22, 2020

“Room rater sucks so hard”:

i dunno who needs to hear it but i will die on this hill….room rater sucks so hard https://t.co/ATsZ3ztcM5 — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) November 22, 2020

“Enough” already:

This Room Rater thing started out cute, got old, and is now actively dickish. Enough. https://t.co/wBX7qM9JTT — Linda Holmes Thinks You’re Doing Great (@lindaholmes) November 22, 2020

LOL. They’re even treating the account like T*ump where they won’t say his whole name:

the real reason to dislike r**m r*ter is because it skews in favor of people with higher salaries and criticizes the living situations of people who can’t afford to have an area laid out specifically for TV hits — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 22, 2020

