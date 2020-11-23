https://www.theblaze.com/stu-does-america/jason-whitlock

BlazeTV’s Stu Burguiere welcomed renowned sportswriter and TV personality Jason Whitlock for an extended interview on race, identity politics, free speech, and meeting President Trump.

In this clip, Whitlock said he believes anything is possible in America. After growing up in a 400-square foot, one-bedroom apartment with his father, 36 years later, Whitlock found himself sitting and sharing his life story with the president of the United States.

Whitlock explained that his conservatism is based on personal values, a Christian upbringing, and his involvement in sports. Later, Whitlock gave a stunning overview of how far he believes the African American community fell from a historically Christian system of values and replaced faith with liberalism.

