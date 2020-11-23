https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/report-new-yorks-democrat-attorney-general-puts-pressure-business-leaders-coerce-trump-concede-talk-withholding-donations-gop-georgia-senate-races/

Trump-hater New York state Attorney General Letitia James, working in coordination with her fellow Democrat state attorneys general, is putting pressure on business leaders to coerce President Trump into conceding the presidential election and starting the transition to Joe Biden, according to a report by the New York Times published Monday. The report says the Democrat attorneys general hatched a plan to have James organize a conference call with top business leaders in New York that took place on Friday in which the idea was discussed of withholding donations to the two Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the Georgia runoff elections until Trump concedes.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, file screen image.

Excerpt:

Concerned that President Trump’s refusal to accept the election results is hurting the country, more than 100 chief executives plan to ask the administration on Monday to immediately acknowledge Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the president-elect and begin the transition to a new administration.

…As a way of gaining leverage over the G.O.P., some of the executives have also discussed withholding campaign donations from the two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia unless party leaders agree to push for a presidential transition, according to four people who participated in a conference call Friday in which the notion was discussed. The two runoff elections in Georgia, which will take place in early January, will determine the balance of power in the United States Senate.

…The Friday evening executive call, which included a group of about a dozen business leaders, was preceded by a meeting of Democratic state attorneys general that took place on Thursday evening, in which participants discussed what they could do to ensure an orderly transition. In the wake of that, New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, was asked to approach business leaders in her jurisdiction about the possibility of pushing the stalled transition into motion.

“She said they asked her to reach out to the New York business community,” Kathryn Wylde, the chief executive of the Partnership for New York City, said of Ms. James. Ms. Wylde took part in a call the next evening with Ms. James and the executives, who were donors to both political parties.

Ms. Wylde said Ms. James told the group that the attorneys general “thought that the New York business community” would “have influence in convincing Republicans around the country that this should be over, that the transition should be acknowledged, and that it was a frightening proposition that this would remain unresolved.”

Ms. James, in a statement Sunday night, said, “This isn’t about partisan politics, but about protecting our democracy.”

“Without the rule of law and an orderly transfer of power, everything from commerce to health care delivery to national security is in peril, and our business leaders can see that as clearly as the rest of us,” she added.

Among the topics that came up on the call, according to participants, was the idea of withholding support from Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans, who are running for re-election in Georgia, until the presidential transition is underway.