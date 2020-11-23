http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HcqfZo7orcE/

There are nearly 20 million concealed carry permit holders in the United States and perhaps untold millions more who carry every day in the 16 states that don’t require such permits.

The NRA-ILA reported figures from the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) showing there are over 19.48 million concealed carry permit holders in the USA, including 820,000 permit holders who were added in 2019 alone.

The near-20 million permit holders represent a 34 percent increase over 2016 figures.

In 14 states, more than ten percent of the adult population has a permit to carry. Those states are Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia.

On November 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported that October was the tenth consecutive month of record firearm background checks. That means every month in 2020, beginning with January, set a record for the most background checks performed in that given month.

In other words, more checks were performed in January 2020 than in any January on record, and more in February than any February on record, and more in March, and in April, and so on, all the way through October.

On November 17, 2020, Breitbart News reported National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing Americans own a total of 434 million firearms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

