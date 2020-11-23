https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/research-teacher-anti-bias-trainings-not-effective/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — One thing educators can always count on is their school districts jumping on the latest academic fads to full effect.

An example of such is so-called “anti-bias” (or “implicit bias”) trainings which are designed to weed out the negative stereotypes teachers possess (especially those of pallid hue), keep teachers aware of them, and have teachers develop strategies to overcome them.

However, a recent story in Education Week highlights the shortcomings of such trainings:

