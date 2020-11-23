https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/11/23/richard-grenell-calls-out-cnn-journalist-for-liberal-bias-her-response-ends-up-proving-his-point-n284195
About The Author
Related Posts
“Spying On a Political Campaign is a Big Deal”
April 10, 2019
Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Sophia Lands Role On ‘The Twilight Zone’ Following College Admissions Scandal
January 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy