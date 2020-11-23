https://www.dailywire.com/news/rush-limbaugh-on-trumps-legal-team-they-promised-blockbuster-stuff-and-then-nothing-happened

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh called out the unproven “bombshell” claims that were made by members of President Donald Trump’s legal team last week, saying that they did not back up their “blockbuster” claims.

Limbaugh started off by addressing the recent announcement by Trump’s legal team in which they distanced themselves from attorney Sidney Powell.

“It’s a tough thing to deny she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it,” Limbaugh said. “She was at that press conference last week.”

Limbaugh then moved on to addressing the substance of the press conference, saying, “You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells, there better be something at that press conference other than what we got.”

“But you don’t — you can’t — I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” Limbaugh continued. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just, that’s not — well, it’s not good.”

“If you’re going to promise blockbuster stuff like that, then there has — now, I understand,” Limbaugh added. “Look, I’m the one that’s been telling everybody, this stuff doesn’t happen at warp speed, light speed, the way cases are made for presentation in court. But if you’re going to do a press conference like that, with the promise of blockbusters, then — then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also called out aspects of the press conference last week, saying that the only thing that matters is the truth because “it’s our best defense.”

Powell continued to made serious and unproven allegations following the press conference, including the following statements that she made during an interview on Newsmax TV over the weekend:

POWELL: Georgia’s probably gonna be the first state I’m gonna blow up. And Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it because they’re in on the Dominion scam with their last-minute purchase, or award of a contract to Dominion of $100 million. The state bureau of investigation for Georgia ought to be looking into the financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state’s family about that time … NEWSMAX: Just to clarify, you’re saying that Governor Kemp, who’s been a longtime ally of the president, is directly involved because of financial benefit in a conspiracy to defeat the president in Georgia? POWELL: We have certainly been told that there is evidence of that, and would warrant an investigation if anybody were actually going to do an honest investigation. NEWSMAX: What more could you tell us about that alleged conspiracy — [as] the governor’s [involvement]? POWELL: I can’t give you any more details than that now, but it would certainly warrant an investigation. If it had been reported to me as a law enforcement officer, I would be investigating it steadfastly.

Trump’s legal team released a statement on Sunday, writing: “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

