Conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh argued Monday that President Donald Trump’s legal team had better act quickly to produce evidence of the explosive claims the attorneys made during a news conference last week, when they promised to prove Trump had actually won against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a “landslide.”

What are the details?

During a lengthy presser on Thursday, Trump attorneys Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Rudy Giuliani reiterated the president’s insistence that the race had been rigged. Powell claimed that an electronic voting system, called Dominion, had been manipulated across the country in a conspiracy that resulted in millions of votes being flipped from Trump to Biden.

Powell, who also leads the defense of Gen. Michael Flynn, expanded on her claims about voting fraud involving Dominion in other races during a Newsmax interview on Sunday, suggesting politicians on both sides of the aisle have been involved in pay-to-play schemes involving the software.

Powell has faced pressure to produce evidence of the allegations she has made, and she says it will be available soon. But over the weekend, Giuliani and Ellis released a joint statement from the campaign announcing that Powell was not a member of the Trump legal team — despite announcing her as a Trump campaign attorney days prior.

Limbaugh addressed the situation with Powell on his show, saying, “There’s a bunch of different theories going around that she really is not going to stop working, she’s just disassembling herself from the Trump team.”

He noted, “I mean, it’s a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week.”

Limbaugh, a strong Trump ally, told his audience, “The problem with that press conference last week, folks, it goes way beyond Sidney Powell.”

“You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” he continued, pointing out, “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just not good.”

Limbaugh added, “Now Sidney Powell is supposedly out, jumped the shark, got out over the skis, but apparently she’s still gonna be working along with [Trump attorney] Lin Wood trying to make the case that she says is there to be made all along. Time, of course, is of the essence now, as it is speedily vanishing. They’re gonna have to act fast.”

