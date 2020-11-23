https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/22/sarah-huckabee-sanders-media-joe-biden-donald-trump-astonishing/

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called the “difference” in the media’s treatment of President-elect Joe Biden compared to President Donald Trump “astonishing” during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters brought Sanders on after playing a clip of reporters asking Biden questions during a Thursday press conference.

“I’ll be honest, I’m a little jealous,” Sanders said. “I wish I had a couple of those softball questions when I was in the briefing room. I don’t remember any reporter at any point ever setting up any type of friendly questions the way they do with Joe Biden. I don’t know why I should be surprised.”

WATCH:

“Yeah, I don’t think anybody’s surprised,” she continued. “They gave him a free pass during the entire campaign process. He most of the time didn’t even take questions. When they finally did they were scripted and very short.”

Sanders, who had plenty of tense exchanges with the press during her time as Trump’s press secretary, suggested that the difference shouldn’t come as a “shock to anybody who’s paid attention over the last year and a half on the campaign trail.”

“But it is still astonishing to see the difference in the way that the press treats Joe Biden versus the way they’ve treated President Trump over the last not just four years but the last probably five and a half,” she concluded. (RELATED: Jim Acosta Says Trump ‘Goes Back To Being Another Crackpot On The Internet’ After January 20)

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer characterized one of Biden’s press conferences last week as a “bit of a lovefest.”