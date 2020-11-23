https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-paul-no-investigation-into-august-dc-mob-attack_3590520.html

The District of Columbia’s attorney general informed Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday that there will not be a probe concerning the mob that attacked him in Washington after the Republican National Convention in August.

“The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital,” Paul, 57, said in a social media post.

The office of Karl Racine, the U.S. attorney, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Paul, his wife, and several others were surrounded by a raucous group in Washington on Aug. 27 after leaving the White House. Video footage showed police officers fending off the demonstrators, who were shouting at the senator.

Paul said he was “attacked by an angry mob of over 100” and said the mob threatened him and those with him with pain and even death.

A mob confronts Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in Washington, on Aug. 28, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

“I truly believe with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us, they would have gotten us to the ground,” Paul said later on “Fox & Friends. “We might not have been killed. We might just have been injured by being kicked in the head or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless.”

Violent attacks happened elsewhere that night. At one point, a group of demonstrators knocked an elderly man wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt to the ground.

Arrests were made, though it wasn’t clear whether any were in relation to the incident involving the Pauls.

Fresh attacks took place earlier this month at and after a pro-President Donald Trump rally. People linked to Black Lives Matter and Antifa harassed and punched pro-Trump persons, including children.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, has remained silent on what happened. Her office has not returned requests for comment.

