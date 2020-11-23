https://saraacarter.com/sen-rand-paul-confirmed-u-s-attorney-declined-to-investigate-alleged-financing-behind-thugs-who-rioted-in-washington-d-c/

Listen to “Sara Carter & Liora Rez: Why we’re joining forces to combat hate and antisemitism” on Spreaker.

Sen. Rand Paul said Monday that he was informed that the U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C. has declined to pursue an investigation into alleged financing behind the organized mobs that attacked Paul, his wife and put a D.C. Police Officer in the hospital in August, after a White House event.

In a tweet on Monday Paul revealed that “The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital.”

Sen. Paul told Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy in August after the attack that he believes “there is interstate criminal traffic being paid for across states lines…they flew here on a plane, they all got fresh new clothes, and they were paid to be here. It is a crime to do that and it needs to be traced.”

He said, however, the failure of the D.C. Attorney’s Office led by acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin has declined to investigate the incident that took place after he left an event at the White House in August, following President Trump’s Republican convention speech.

In August large groups of rioters poured into the city. According to Paul there was cause and enough evidence to open an investigation into how the rioters were organized and financed. It also appeared that many rioters and protesters had been bused in from outside of Washington D.C. in an effort to target President Trump and his supporters.

That night the situation escalated those who attended the event at the White House and chose to walk back to their vehicles or hotel were met outside by the mobs and targeted.

Paul told Doocy in August, “I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless.”

The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital. https://t.co/abpESDJ4nx — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 23, 2020

You can follow Sara A Carter on Parler @SaraCarterOfficial or on Twitter @SaraCarterDC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

