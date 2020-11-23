https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/shocker-joe-scarborough-has-no-intention-of-returning-to-the-republican-party-after-president-trump-leaves-office/

OK, so what are all of those Never Trumpers who voted for Joe Biden and a straight Democratic ticket going to do now that it looks like President Trump won’t be president anymore after Inauguration Day? They left the party because Trump shattered so many norms, so will they be returning now to fight the Democrats’ agenda? Count out MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough; Mediaite reports that Scarborough doesn’t see any way he can return.

Joe Scarborough: How Can I Return to a Republican Party That Stayed Silent While Trump ‘Shredded Constitutional Norms?’ https://t.co/DQNie4j7PC — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 23, 2020

Scarborough apparently broke the news in an interview with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller:

During an interview with former Jeb Bush campaign official Tim Miller Monday morning, Joe Scarborough revealed that he has no intention of returning to his former political affiliation, the Republican party, after President Donald Trump leaves office. … “How could I go back to the party that remained silent while Donald Trump was pressuring his attorney general to arrest his opponent or who claimed that Article 2 gave him unlimited power, or ran up the biggest deficits, the biggest debt, the biggest budgets in the history of this constitutional republic?” Scarborough asked rhetorically.

How could he return to the GOP after it stood silent while Trump had his way?

Who asked you to return? https://t.co/YGVrtJwnMs — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 23, 2020

Literally no one — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) November 23, 2020

The new GOP has no room for weak kneed RINO’s like you @JoeNBC or @BenSasse or @MittRomney! Go away. — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) November 23, 2020

Your good Joe, just stay where you are at!! Many years ago I was a fan. When you first had Morning Joe I would watch, now more than 10 seconds makes me ill!! — Jim Lewis (@Jim_Lastgerm) November 23, 2020

What Constitutional norms did Trump shred, exactly? Did he censor speech and deplatform press agencies? No, that was social media corporations. Did he restrict peaceful assemblies of worship? No, that was state governors. Where are these shredded norms? https://t.co/CF5Lxc4vdw — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) November 23, 2020

The thinning herd of thin-skinned RINOs. Endangered species alert. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) November 23, 2020

Somebody’s anticipating a softer, gentler Republican Party. No. — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) November 23, 2020

We don’t want him. — GoPatriots (@stepreb) November 23, 2020

@JoeNBC We don’t want you in the Republican party! — Poll Cat (@politiconutjob) November 23, 2020

Please don’t. — Leah (@macsdaughter) November 23, 2020

The Republican Party neither needs or wants Joe Scarborough to return the Dems can have him!!! — Police Wives Assoc of FL (@pwafl) November 23, 2020

Who invited you? — SWORDMAIDEN (@SWORDMAIDEN) November 23, 2020

Who asked you anything? — this guy (@le_blah) November 23, 2020

You can order curbside and eat in your car, but you’re not welcome in this establishment any more — Johnedelux 🇺🇸 (@johnedelux) November 23, 2020

You made your bed with the Dems now sleep in it. — Mike (@AMichael275) November 23, 2020

Any of the never Trumpers trying to come back are in for a rude awakening. The voters of the party are overwhelmingly populists now, we don’t want big government war hawks. You set the bridge on fire when you crossed it Scarborough, Lincoln project, and all the rest of them — {S8} (@Bloodrazor_S8) November 23, 2020

If Joe returned, his vote would simply be discarded, deleted, or altered. By staying Democrat, whether he likes them or not, at least his vote will be tallied. — Stanley Marcewicz ❌ (@sjmarcy) November 23, 2020

Good point.

