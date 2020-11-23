http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-742L0Q5YHI/

Lawyer Sidney Powell said in a statement Sunday evening via Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn that said she understood the Trump campaign’s statement that she is not part of the campaign’s legal team and she is proceeding to file an “epic” lawsuit this week.

After Twitter suspended Powell for 12 hours, Flynn posted her statement on his Parler account, which said:

STATEMENT FROM SIDNEY POWELL TO “WE THE PEOPLE” I agree with the campaign’s statement that I am not part of the campaign’s legal team. I never signed a retainer agreement or sent the President or the campaign a bill for my expenses or fees. My intent has always been to expose all the fraud I could find and let the chips fall where they may —whether it be upon Republicans or Democrats. The evidence I’m compiling is overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President [Donald] Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates. We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week. It will be epic. We will not allow this great Republic to be stolen by communists from without and within or our votes altered or manipulated by foreign actors in Hong Kong, Iran, Venezuela, or Serbia, for example, who have neither regard for human life nor the people who are the engine of this exceptional country. #WeThePeople elected Donald Trump and other Republican candidates to restore the vision of America as a place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You may assist this effort by making a non tax-deductible contribution to www.DefendingTheRepublic.org. #KrakenOnSteroids” Sidney Powell

Her statement followed shorter ones made earlier on Sunday that said she agreed with the campaign’s statement and that she is “staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed #WeThePeople of our votes for President Trump & other Republican candidates.”

.@SidneyPowell1 to @WSJ: “I agree with the statement today. I will represent /#WeThePeople and seek the Truth. I intend to expose all the fraud and let the chips fall where they may. We will not allow the foundations of this great Republic to be destroyed by abject fraud.” https://t.co/ZjAZ8OcreH — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 23, 2020

Powell released the statements after the Trump campaign legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, released a short statement that said: “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

There has been some friction between Powell and the Trump legal team after a 90-minute press conference last week which featured Giuliani, Ellis, and Powell.

Powell received most of the attention afterwards for claims that votes were switched via election systems, and later got into a public row with Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he pressed her for evidence that she said she would later present to a court.

