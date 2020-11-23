https://www.theepochtimes.com/sidney-powell-not-part-of-trumps-legal-team_3590203.html

A statement released on Sunday read: “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The statement was signed by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump Campaign Senior Legal Adviser and attorney for the president, Jenna Ellis.

Another attorney with the Trump campaign, Lin Wood, commented on the statement on Twitter:

“Sidney Powell and I are more alike than we are different. We are fighting different legal battles for the same clients—We The People. The People voted overwhelmingly to re-elect Donald Trump. All interests are aligned.”

In another statement shortly after, Wood wrote: “There are no coincidences. Everything is planned.” He encouraged followers to keep “faith.”

Former Trump administration official, General Michael Flynn, said Powell is “staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud.”

Powell has alleged that electronic voting systems used during the 2020 election switched votes to former Vice President Joe Biden from President Trump.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

