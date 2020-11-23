https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sidney-powell-anticipates-filing-georgia-election-related-lawsuit-no?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Attorney Sidney Powell said Tuesday on Lou Dobbs Tonight that she expects to file a lawsuit “no later than tomorrow” pertaining to the state of Georgia.

Powell, who alleges that massive election fraud tainted the 2020 election, described the suit as “a massive document” and said it will have “a lot of exhibits.”

“The defendants are going to be folks in Georgia who are responsible for supposedly making sure the elections in Georgia are done properly,” she said. “And there are just countless incidents of voter fraud and election fraud writ large in Georgia.”

She said lawsuits related to other states are also coming soon.

