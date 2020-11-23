https://www.faithwire.com/2020/11/23/hbo-doc-shows-adults-leading-4-year-old-to-stage-to-announce-new-female-identity/

A clip for a new HBO documentary, “Transhood,” is causing quite a stir on social media, as it shows a group of adults leading a 4-year-old biological boy to publicly announce he prefers to identity as a little girl.

In the one-minute video, the boy, whose name is Phoenix, is seen dressed in a rainbow skirt as he’s ushered to the stage at a seemingly religious ceremony celebrating people who identify with a whole host of sexual descriptors.

Watch these adults push a toddler dressed in rainbow clothing to publicly announce that he is a girl named “Phoenix” who would “prefer she and her pronouns.” “I’m a little shy,” the toddler says, when offered the microphone to make the announcement.pic.twitter.com/jfVHv7p7dT — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 23, 2020

Phoenix is obviously very nervous about making any sort of public declaration. So when handed a microphone, the nervous toddler says, “I’m a little shy.”

“You’re a little shy?” asked the mother. “Do you want to tell everybody if you’re a boy or a girl?” In response, Phoenix said, “I just want to tell them that I’m a girl.”

Ultimately, the child said, “I don’t want to do it.”

“OK,” replied the mom. “Phoenix would like you to know that she’s a girl and she prefers ‘she’ and ‘her’ pronouns.”

At that, the young child was handed a pink flower and everyone gathered for the ceremony said together, “May you be well, safe, and whole. We honor you exactly as you are.”

According to a report from Time, Phoenix, who was 4 years old when HBO began filming the documentary series, first identified as a “girl-boy,” then chose to identity as a female, before returning to his biological identity as a male at 7 years old.

Sharon Liese, director for the series, told the outlet it’s “not unusual that kids know [that they are trans] when they are young.”

“People ask me, ‘How do kids know when they are 4 years old?’” she said. “I quickly realized that is not the question. The question is, ‘How do you not believe them?’”

Abigail Shrier, author of the new book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” told conservative talk radio host Ben Shapiro transgenderism is the only medical situation in which “affirmative care” — which, in effect, allows patients to call all the shots — is said to be the only viable method of treatment for gender dysphoria.

“One of the key parts in all of this is ‘affirmative care,’ which may be the most sort of horrifying medical scandal of our time,” Shrier told Shapiro. “That is that every medical accrediting organization told doctors that the standard only with regard to gender dysphoria — so just with this one ailment — is to affirm the patient, to agree with the patient’s self-diagnosis. Absolutely to hand over the judgement and the prescription pad to the patients with regard to this ailment.”

“So you have a population that is completely self-diagnosing, that is able to demand, you know, effectively the course of treatment and they’re getting that treatment on what’s called an informed consent basis, meaning you walk into a gender clinic and you sign a waiver and you walk out that day with a course of testosterone, and of course, even young girls are doing this — even minors,” she added.

