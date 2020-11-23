http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8pSQD90PUTE/

Working Families Party, a third party that supports defunding the police and has received funding from leftist billionaire George Soros, is campaigning for Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock in a Georgia run-off race in December that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

“Team WFP is kicking off our runoff election text banking for @ReverendWarnock in Georgia TONIGHT from 6-9pm ET. Join us! https://wfpus.org/warnock,” the group tweeted Monday.

Warnock is running against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), alongside another Georgia Senate run-off race between Jon Ossoff and incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

Republicans and Democrats are currently tied 48-48 for control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats hope to gain control of the upper chamber in addition to the House to push through major reforms in a prospective Biden administration. A Republican-controlled Senate would provide a backstop against that.

While Warnock’s campaign claims that he does not want to defund the police, Working Families Party has been clear about its aims.

As recently as September 23, it tweeted: “End white supremacy. Transform this country. Defund the police. Defeat those who stand in the way of a world in which #BlackLivesMatter . #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.”

The month before, it tweeted that “the only way to stop police violence is to defund the police and instead create, uplift and fund the community services that keep Black people safe, healthy and free.”

After a New York Police union endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time ever, Working Families Party tweeted: “Defund, and we can’t stress this enough.”

“Defund the police,” it tweeted on May 31.

The party received $1 million from Soros-funded Democracy PAC this year, according to Politico, and has a charter that calls for shifting “resources away from policing, jails and detention centers, endless wars and agencies that separate families.”

It adds: “Shift resources into schools, housing, healthcare and jobs, to enable all people – especially Black and brown people, immigrants, and Indigenous people – to thrive.”

The charter is signed by all four members of the so-called “Squad” — House Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

The group has also called for defunding the Department of Homeland Security, and for protecting Planned Parenthood.

Working Families Party plans to organize text banking for Warnock every Tuesday until the run-off election date on January 5.

