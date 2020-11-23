https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/spokesman-says-democratic-congressman-made-a-poor-analogy-saying-south-carolina-voters-have-an-extra-chromosome/

JD Flynn is editor-in-chief of the Catholic News Agency, and he draws our attention to Nashville Democrat Jim Cooper and the poor analogy he made when he said that South Carolina voters have an extra chromosome. “I’ve said for years that they have extra chromosomes, South Carolina voters,” Cooper told an interviewer. However, when approached for comment, “his office said the congressman was referring to bigotry and racism among voters in the nearby Southern state,” according to the Tennessean. So … people with Down syndrome are bigots and racists?

“I’ve said for years that they have extra chromosomes, South Carolina voters.” – @repjimcooper Rep. Cooper is criticizing voters he doesn’t like by correlating them with people who have genetic trisomies, like Down syndrome or Trisomy-18. Unacceptable.https://t.co/Wpdn0Lh3Sj — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) November 23, 2020

This is not feigned political outrage. I don’t give a hoot about the politics or what team he’s on or anything else. I’m just deeply disappointed these tropes are spoken and tolerated. — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) November 23, 2020

A 1994 Washington Post report notes the congressman opposed the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. pic.twitter.com/rQ3IKvi4Wu — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) November 23, 2020

A spokesperson… says Cooper made a “poor analogy.” “To be clear, he was referring to the legacy of bigots and racists, and a clearly high tolerance for hypocrisy in South Carolina,” a press secretary said. “It was a poor analogy and he regrets it.”https://t.co/VNOzPk6jf5 — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) November 24, 2020

So what does “the legacy of bigots and racists” have to with genetic trisomies, Congressman? I’m not sure “poor analogy” quite covers it. — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) November 24, 2020

Rep Cooper said this without a thought @NashvilleScene published this without holding him accountable for it. Shame on both of you . Using trisomy as a slur is hate speech — ME Christian (@MEChristian1) November 24, 2020

What a guy — Megathread Meathead (@GrillBoyCecil) November 24, 2020

Disgusting — Aimee Hannan (@AimeeHannan) November 23, 2020

Jim Cooper ran unopposed in my district. He’s one of the most (if not the most) pro-abortion legislator from this state. I wrote in St. Peter the Apostle. — Mathilde N. Mellon (@MulierCare) November 23, 2020

Dude, this seems like something the TN GOP should’ve worked on….. — Emily “We need a little Christmas” DeArdo 🎄 (@emdeardo) November 23, 2020

