https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/spokesman-says-democratic-congressman-made-a-poor-analogy-saying-south-carolina-voters-have-an-extra-chromosome/

JD Flynn is editor-in-chief of the Catholic News Agency, and he draws our attention to Nashville Democrat Jim Cooper and the poor analogy he made when he said that South Carolina voters have an extra chromosome. “I’ve said for years that they have extra chromosomes, South Carolina voters,” Cooper told an interviewer. However, when approached for comment, “his office said the congressman was referring to bigotry and racism among voters in the nearby Southern state,” according to the Tennessean. So … people with Down syndrome are bigots and racists?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...