Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Americans should adhere to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and avoid holiday gatherings, including those at the White House, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He said that the nation is “at a dire point” in its fight against the pandemic, “by any measure.”

Adams, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said celebrations should be held outdoors if possible, ideally kept to less than 10 people and that preparations should be done ahead of time.

“Make sure you’re not going around out in public and exposing yourself to other people, especially now heading into these celebrations,” he said.

Adams emphasized that “We’re going to have people — the vulnerable — start to be vaccinated in mere weeks, so I’m asking Americans, I’m begging you, hold on just a little bit longer, keep Thanksgiving and the celebrations small and smart this year.”

When pressed by ABC how, with these dire warnings, the White House can justify hosting holiday parties, Adams said “We want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be super-spreader events, so we want them to be smart and we want them to be as small as possible. These apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone.”

But CNN reported that the holiday parties are another example of the White House ignoring its own administartion’s guidelines, which has led to multiple outbreaks over the past few months.

Those receiving invitations for White House holiday parties said they semed like any other year, with no mention of coronavirus precautions.

