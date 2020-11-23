https://www.theblaze.com/news/stabbing-rampage-at-california-church

A suspect embarked on a stabbing spree at a California church late Sunday night, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The church was reportedly being used as a homeless shelter at the time of the attack.

What are the details?

According to the New York Post, the incident took place at Grace Baptist Church in downtown San Jose.

A spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department tweeted early Monday morning, “We can confirm we have multiple stabbing victims; some with life-threatening injuries. More updates when available.”

“No church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing,” the police added. “Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold.”

KTVU-TV reported that authorities arrested one suspect in connection with the violent crimes.

According to the station, “When police arrived [at the scene], Officer Steve Aponte said they found five people suffering from at least one stab wound each. A man was declared dead at the scene; a woman died later at the hospital.”

The station noted that three other males were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. All three are in serious but stable condition, Aponte reported.

The unnamed suspect remains in custody at the time of this reporting.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a statement on the attack Monday.

“Our hearts are torn for the victims and their loved ones in last night’s horrific stabbing at Grace Baptist Church on 10th Street,” Liccardo said.

“We have lost two community members, and we pray for the recovery of the three others seriously injured in that attack,” he added. “SJPD has arrested a suspect, who remains in custody. We will keep the community updated as SJPD releases more information.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the attack is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lewis #3161 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

